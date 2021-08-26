MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,765 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 4.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 5,140,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,260,450. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

