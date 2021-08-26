MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $700.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

Shares of MSTR opened at $726.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $636.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

