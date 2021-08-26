Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,186,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

