Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $123,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

