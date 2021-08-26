Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $176,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.24.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

