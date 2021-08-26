Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 508 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Nutanix by 236.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $654,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

