Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 707,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

