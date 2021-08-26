Millennium Management LLC Invests $371,000 in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter valued at $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 47.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $656.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

