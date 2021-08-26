Millennium Management LLC Invests $406,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

