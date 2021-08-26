Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,226,483 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,226,483 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $141,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.30 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

