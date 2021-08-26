Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,233,076 Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,076 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in XL Fleet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 290,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XL Fleet by 74.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 742,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XL Fleet in the first quarter worth $7,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XL Fleet by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XL shares. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $928.18 million, a PE ratio of 333.17 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

