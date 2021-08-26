Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 8.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,757,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

