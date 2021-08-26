Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 459.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after buying an additional 506,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.