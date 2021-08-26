Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,827 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $66.34 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

