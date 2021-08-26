MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.48. MINISO Group shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 390 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $7,805,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

