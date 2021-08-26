MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $435,637.06 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $435,637.06 and $483.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.08 or 0.06601539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $615.25 or 0.01305111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00361810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.00630025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00330472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.16 or 0.00318533 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

