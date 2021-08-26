Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $1,190,834.40 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,590. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

