Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

Shares of MCW opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

