Mizuho Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

ADSK stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

