Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinix by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,910,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $820.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 211.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $818.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

