Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 79,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,055. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

