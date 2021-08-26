MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 4%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY)’s share price fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60.

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

