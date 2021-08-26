Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $143,100.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

