Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,388,000 after buying an additional 230,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Monster Beverage by 37.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

