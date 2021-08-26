Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,577.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.