Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 5.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 644,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after buying an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $17,345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBX stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25.

