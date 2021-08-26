Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

