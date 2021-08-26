Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $257,000 in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 508.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

