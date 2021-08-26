Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 175.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

