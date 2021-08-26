Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.79.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $446.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.85 and a one year high of $450.00.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.