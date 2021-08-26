More Coin Market Capitalization Hits $136,125.90 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $136,125.90 and $787.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.72 or 0.00748375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00097561 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars.

