Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of United Fire Group worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

UFCS stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

