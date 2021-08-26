Morgan Stanley Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $414.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

