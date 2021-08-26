Morgan Stanley Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

