Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 117,677 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08.

