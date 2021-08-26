Morgan Stanley Sells 16,381 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 166,158 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,962,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

