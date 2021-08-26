Morgan Stanley Sells 304,061 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Century Aluminum by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Century Aluminum by 12.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after buying an additional 165,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Century Aluminum by 101.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

