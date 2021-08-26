Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

