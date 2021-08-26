Motco Acquires 2,313 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 167.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 463.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.93. 40,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,192. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.