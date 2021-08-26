Motco Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.87. 15,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,035. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.