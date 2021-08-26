Motco Buys 4,608 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Motco boosted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 83,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,376. International Paper has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

