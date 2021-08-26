Motco Has $7.23 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Motco grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 297,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 91.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 131,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,652. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

