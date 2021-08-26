Motco Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.47. 61,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,413. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.