Motco Sells 378 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motco cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.11. 249,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.