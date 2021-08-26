Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,166 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $579.73. 2,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,191. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $584.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

