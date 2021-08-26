Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. ASML makes up 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,564,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $811.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $813.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

