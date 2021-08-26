Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

