Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $25.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,527.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,338. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,505.24. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

