Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $34.32

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $35.95. Movado Group shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 959 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

