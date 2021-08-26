NAOS Finance Price Tops $1.73 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and $8.10 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

